eBook: The complexity of renewables

By harnessing the power of the sun, wind, water, and other natural resources, we can reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and lower our greenhouse gas emissions. However, transitioning to a renewable energy system is not as simple as flipping a switch. There are many technical challenges and complexities involved in integrating variable and distributed sources of energy into the existing grid infrastructure, as well as developing new technologies and policies to support them.

This eBook, a compilation of ten articles written by PSC subject matter experts, is intended for anyone who is interested in learning more about the technical aspects of renewable energy generation, whether they are students,

professionals, policymakers, or curious readers.

Our aim is to provide a deeper understanding of the technical complexities of renewable energy generation and appreciation of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in creating a more sustainable and resilient energy system for the future.

Read the eBook here (PDF), or simply click on the cover image to launch the PDF in another browser window.